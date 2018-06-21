Neymar: Brazil must do better against Costa Rica

Brazil star Neymar is eager for the Selecao to put in a better performance when they face Costa Rica than they managed against Switzerland in their World Cup opener.

The South Americans flattered to deceive against Switzerland on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw.

Philippe Coutinho curled home a trademark shot from range to put Brazil ahead, but they failed to find a second and conceded just after the break when Steven Zuber hit the back of the net.

Neymar, who was also underwhelming on the day, is well aware of Brazil’s shortcomings against Switzerland and is determined to do better when they take on Costa Rica on Friday.

The PSG star suffered a knock to his ankle during the game and missed a training session thereafter, but he appears to be back at full strength again.

Neymar told the Brazilian Football Confederation: “I hope we play a better game than in the debut against Switzerland and we want to win.

“We want to play well. We have seen footage of Costa Rica although the important thing is to play our football.”

Brazil is tied for second in Group E, behind leaders Serbia who beat Costa Rica 1-0 in their opening game of the tournament.