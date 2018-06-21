Hierro: We still need to improve

Spain coach Fernando Hierro defended his side’s narrow 1-0 win over Iran on Wednesday after admitting that there are no easy teams at the World Cup.

Diego Costa scored the only goal at the Kazan’ Arena on 54 minutes to hand La Furia Roja a narrow victory in what remains an open group.

While Morocco was eliminated following their 1-0 loss to Portugal, the fight for the final knockout place will go down to the wire.

It could, however, have been vastly different had Iran not had a late goal ruled out by the video assistant referee.

Speaking after the match, Hierro said: “I think there are 32 great teams here at this World Cup and no-one is giving anything away, so anyone who thinks it is going to be very easy to score and win by a landslide is wrong.

“In some groups, two teams have already qualified, but our group is very tough. Morocco lost 1-0 to Portugal but they were fighting to the end.”

He added: “As a 23-man group we are very committed – we are one team and that is how we will play until the end. We know we still need to improve but hopefully as we do that we will keep winning.”