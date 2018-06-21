FIFA World Cup

Pepe slammed after ’embarrassing’ dive

Portugal defender Pepe has built up a reputation as one of football’s tough guys over the years.

But the 35-year former Real Madrid star was anything but tough on Wednesday at the World Cup when he was at the centre of a scandalous act of simulation in Portugal’s Group B match against Morocco.

The incident occurred late in the game as Morocco were searching for an equaliser, Pepe falling to the ground theatrically after Morocco’s Mehdi Benatia tapped the Portuguese defender on the shoulder as the players walked away from goal.

It was a blatant attempt to get Benatia into trouble, which thankfully failed miserably.

It did succeed, however, in earning Pepe universal condemnation on Twitter.

While Gary Lineker didn’t mince his words.

While others called for a ban.


Should players be banned for this kind of play acting?

Comments