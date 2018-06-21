Southgate dislocates shoulder in freak accident

England manager Gareth Southgate has dislocated his shoulder following an accident while running near the Three Lions’ World Cup base in Russia.

The players were enjoying a day off from training on Wednesday when Southgate went for a 10km run.

During the run, the 47-year-old tripped and dislocated his shoulder as he tried to break his fall.

“The doc has made it clear that punching the air is not an option,” joked Southgate, who was seen punching the air wildly on Monday after Harry Kane’s late winner against Tunisia.

“I might not be celebrating any goals as athletically in future!”

Southgate was tended to by England’s medical team following the incident before being treated at a local hospital.

“We have got such a great support team and they were there very quickly. They were supposed to be relaxing because we let the players have a bit of time off and I am causing them to work.

“We are lucky we have a top-class medical team around us, so it was fine. I had brilliant help from them, and I am just sorry that I managed to ruin their day off.”

Southgate returned to the England camp for a meeting with his players, who were surprised when he walked in with his right arm in a sling.

“It is better this is me than one of the players,” he said.

“They were a bit surprised in the team meeting and were asking ‘what have you been doing!?’. As always, they were probably quite amused.

“It is good that we have had a quiet day today so I had prepared the meeting before and we are on to preparations for Panama.

“I am just a bit gutted because I was on for my record 10k time!”

England’s next Group G game is against Panama on Sunday.