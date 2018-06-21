Spain made to work for victory over brave Iran

Spain had a stroke of fortune to thank for their first win of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday as they beat Iran 1-0 at the Kazan Arena.

Coming up against a determined Iran outfit, La Furia Roja got the winner nine minutes after halftime when Diego Costa found the bottom corner via a deflection.

Few would argue that the Spanish did not deserve the three points given the way they dominated almost all of the contest, but Team Melli deserve plenty of plaudits firstly for doing their best to keep their star-studded opponents at bay and then giving them a real scare after they had fallen behind.

In a first half that resembled a training ground exercise as Spain struggled to break down the Iranians, who defended with all 11 men behind the ball, the best chance fell to David Silva just before the break.

Finding space just inside the area, the Manchester City playmaker let fly on his preferred left foot but a desperate block by Morteza Pouraliganji was enough to see it to safety.

Spain threatened again five minutes after the restart when a long-range shot from Sergio Busquets was parried by Alireza Beiranvand, who then recovered well to claw the ball away just as Lucas Vazquez looked set to pounce.

Team Melli then came excruciatingly close to breaking the deadlock in the 53rd minute but Karim Ansarifard was only able to lash a shot into the side-netting, after a long throw from Vahid Amiri had been diverted into his path.

But, just a minute later, La Furia Roja finally found the breakthrough.

Latching onto an incisive pass from Andres Iniesta, Diego Costa did well to turn his man but the covering Ramin Rezaeian was poised to snuff out the threat.

Nonetheless, his attempted tackle only succeeded in sending the ball ricocheting off Costa, who looked on first in surprise then delight as it nestled into the back of the net.

But, two minutes after the hour mark, Iran thought they had pulled level when their opponents failed to clear their lines from a freekick, allowing Saeid Ezatolahi to smash home the loose ball.

Upon consultation with the Video Assistant Referee, however, the strike was chalked off for offside, putting an abrupt end to the Iranian celebrations.

Still, Iran continued to push forward with Mehdi Taremi emerging as their likeliest source of an equaliser.

Twice, he climbed high inside the box but could not keep his header on target, while he was also inches away from connecting with a left-wing cross from a yard out.

In the end, Iran were just unable to get the goal that would have earned them one of the surprises of the tournament, and will now need to get a result against Portugal on Monday if they are to reach the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Spain will be confident in their chances of progressing as they sit joint-top of Group B alongside the Portuguese, with one more game to come against already-eliminated Morocco.

All to play for in Group B for #POR #ESP and #IRN in the final round of fixtures… #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/75h32KvqE6 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2018

IRAN: Alireza Beiranvand, Ramin Rezaeian, Morteza Pouraliganji, Majid Hosseini, Ehsan Hajsafi (Milad Mohammadi 69’), Saeid Ezatolahi, Omid Ebrahimi, Vahid Amiri (Saman Ghoddos 86’), Mehdi Taremi, Karim Ansarifard (Alireza Jahanbakhsh 74’), Sardar Azmoun.

SPAIN: David de Gea, Dani Carvajal, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta (Koke 71’), Lucas Vazquez (Marco Asensio 79’), David Silva, Isco, Diego Costa (Rodrigo 89’).