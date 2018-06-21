Suarez guns down Saudi Arabia to seal Uruguay progress

Luis Suarez scored the only goal of the game as Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 on Wednesday to secure passage into the 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Suarez capitalised on a mistake by opposition goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais to net what proved to be the winner after 23 minutes, but it was far from the convincing display that Uruguay were expected to produce.

Nonetheless, the win was enough to guarantee a top-two finish in Group A and they will now meet Russia on Monday in an outright duel for top spot.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, have been eliminated along with Egypt but – at the very least – they managed to restore plenty of pride after being humbled 5-0 by the Russians in the tournament opener.

As predicted, the contest at the Rostov Arena began in a fairly one-sided fashion but, remarkably, it was the Green Falcons who made all the early running as they came out looking a side determined to make amends.

In fact, Saudi Arabia coach Juan Antonio Pizzi made four changes to his starting XI but, unfortunately, it was one of them who made a costly error that handed Uruguay the lead.

Despite being under little pressure, Al-Owais came off his line but completely missed a Carlos Sanchez corner, leaving the deadly Suarez with a simple tap-in.

At this point, fears of a repeat of last Wednesday’s heavy defeat emerged but, to their credit, the Saudis were not deterred.

Hattan Bahebri’s ambitious 25-yard effort three minutes later forced Fernando Muslera to tip over his bar, before the winger got in ahead of his man to meet Yaseer Al-Shahrani’s looping cross three minutes later but was just unable to keep his shot down.

The contest continued in similar fashion after halftime as Saudi Arabia pressed forward in search of the equaliser, while Uruguay were content to sit back and pump balls forward in hope that either Suarez or Edinson Cavani could capitalise.

Yet, despite creating their fair share of half-chances, the Green Falcons were just unable to find a way past a defence that was superbly organised by Diego Godin.

Still, the Saudis would at least have walked off the field on Wednesday with their heads held high and they have one more chance for a final hurrah against the Egyptians in their final Group A encounter.

Key stats: 👉 Fernando Muslera, Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez all become the first players from #URU to win seven #WorldCup matches 👉 #URU last six #WorldCup victories have come by a single-goal margin#URUKSA pic.twitter.com/sjj40vMTHY — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2018

URUGUAY: Fernando Muslera, Guillermo Varela, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Martin Caceres, Carlos Sanchez (Nahitan Nandez 82’), Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino (Lucas Torreira 59’), Cristian Rodriguez (Diego Laxalt 59’), Luis Suarez, Edison Cavani.

SAUDI ARABIA: Mohammed Al-Owais, Mohammed Al-Breik, Osama Hawsawi, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yaseer Al-Shahrani, Abdullah Otayf, Taisir Al-Jassim (Housain Al-Mogahwi 44’), Salman Al-Faraj, Hattan Bahebri (Mohamed Kanno 75’), Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad (Mohammad Al-Sahlawi 78’).