Kane wants to challenge Messi, Ronaldo

Harry Kane is confident having a successful campaign with England in Russia can help him challenge for the title to be among the best players in the world.

The England skipper, who netted a brace in the World Cup opening game against Tunisia, feels he has the right platform at the global showpiece to prove to the world that he can be as good as the best players in the world.

Kane is adamant about building on his two goals against Tunisia can give him a chance to battle Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the title to be the best player in the World.

The Barcelona and Real Madrid superstars are the only players that have managed to win the prestigious Balon d’Or in the last ten years, but Kane feels the door is open for him to challenge the two players.

Kane told a press conference: “To be the best player in the world you have to aim high, you can’t aim low.

“I want to prove myself at a major tournament, I want to be up there with the best in the world and the only way to do that is to perform on the big stage and in the big moments.

“I had to prove people wrong throughout my career and I love proving to myself that I can do it. Ronaldo is the best in the world, up there with Messi, but the challenge is there to be with them.

“Put no limits on yourself, nobody should. I have been itching to get out there and showcase myself on the big stage.”