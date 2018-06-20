Top five goals of the 2018 World Cup so far

By Ced Seredrica

The first round of games in the group phase has just been done, but it has already produced a number of stunning goals!

Without further delay here are the top five goals scored in the first round of matches:

5. Dennis Cheryshev (Russia), 43’ RUS vs SAU

The Villareal midfielder showed immense composure to score his first goal of the tournament, a great build up play by the Russians and a good delivery towards Cheryshev’s path released the winger towards goal, skinning three Saudi defenders before coolly blasting the ball into the roof of the net.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), 88’ POR vs SPA

The Real Madrid ace kicked off his fourth World Cup in style by scoring a hattrick against favourites Spain. But his last goal tops the lot, with a beautiful bending free kick at the death to ensure Portugal gets a share of the points.

Classic Ronaldo. Stepping up in a big game. The curl on that freekick though.pic.twitter.com/UZPTeeUqam — R™ (@RealTalkMUFC) June 15, 2018

3. Nacho (Spain), 58’ POR vs SPA

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid teammate made amends for his earlier foul that gave Portugal a penalty by scoring a gorgeous half volley curving the ball into the bottom corner of the net to give the Spaniards a temporary 2-3 lead late into the 2nd half.

Here is the Superb goal from Spain’s #4 Nacho! pic.twitter.com/2IwekR8G95 — FIFA World Cup (@CopaMundiaI) June 15, 2018

2. Philippe Coutinho (Brazil), 20′ BRA vs SWI

After collecting the ball at the edge of the box, the Barcelona star fired an absolute rocket into the top corner leaving the keeper with no chance.

COUTINHO! THE BEST GOAL OF THE WORLD CUP 🔥🚀

[via @Fristajler]pic.twitter.com/8t08rXJScz — FlFA World Cup (@WorIdCupFC) June 17, 2018

1. Harry Kane (England), 90+1′ TUN vs ENG

The newly minted England Captain did what he was brought to do in Russia, giving the Three Lions the win with a goal at the death. Kieran Trippier’s corner found the head of Harry Maguire who headed it towards an unmarked Harry Kane who scored his 2nd goal of the tournament to ensure the England got all 3 points.