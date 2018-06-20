2018 WC talking points: After the first round of matches

The FIFA World Cup continues to roll on in Russia as all 32 teams have now played at least one game each to start their campaign.

It has been a very eventful competition thus far, with a lot of surprises while also confirming some of the predictions that many had before the competition began.

However, this first round of matches have been nothing short of spectacular and could be only a preview of the things yet to come in the best competition in international football.

We take a quick look at one takeaway from each group after the first round of matches.

GROUP A – RUSSIA’S APPARENT DOMINANCE

For this group, Russia and Egypt have already played two matches due the schedule, but it does not take from the fact that the hosts have been impressive in the early stages of the competition.

Ranked the lowest among the teams involved in the competition, little was expected from the Russians as they were grouped against a strong Uruguay team and Egypt who are carried by a breakout star in Mohamed Salah.

However, the Russians had other plans as they dominated the opening game against Saudi Arabia, putting in five goals past their helpless rivals. This was very surprising as many questioned whether Russia had the talent especially in the front line and the question was who would supply the goals they needed against their opposition.

To the home fans’ delight, Russia have been dominant and clinical with the chances that are given to them. They continued on against Egypt as the put three past the Pharaohs and have only allowed one goal so far in the competition.

GROUP B – THIS MAY BE CRISTIANO RONALDO’S COMPETITION

In Group B, the marquee match-up was between the two European countries as Spain and Portugal were set to collide.

Making things interesting was the fact that their opening games were against each other. This pit a talented team in Spain going up against the European Champions and Cristiano Ronaldo who was tipped to carry the entire nation on his shoulders.

The epic match did not disappoint as Portugal gained the lead twice behind their talisman before the depth and passing efficiency of the Spanish gave them the 3-2 lead.

However, the Portuguese superstar was not going to be denied as his incredible free kick levelled things and the two nations had to share the points in an epic encounter.

With the biggest test in the group already out of the way, things may be pointing towards Cristiano Ronaldo taking center stage in the World Cup and possibly bringing the nation all the way.

GROUP C – THE FIRST USE OF VIDEO ASSISTANCE REFEREE IN THE WORLD CUP

In this group, France and Denmark won as many predicted and it seems like they are on their way to cruising towards the knockout stages.

However, the biggest story here is the first use of the Video Assistance Referee (VAR) in the competition and it happened in France as they went up against Australia.

In the 2-1 victory, the French were awarded a penalty when Antoine Griezmann appeared to be fouled inside the box by Josh Risdon. The referees pointed to the VAR to confirm the call and after a few replays it was confirmed a foul.

Griezmann would step up to take the penalty kick and eventually give France a 1-0 lead.

Australia battled back with their own penalty, but Paul Pogba’s winner sealed three points for the Frenchmen and this match became a prime example on how technology can help the referees make the right calls.

There are certainly still a few kinks to be corrected in how it can be flawlessly implemented but the VAR is a big step forward in football’s grandest stage.

GROUP D – ARGENTINA’S STEEP HILL AHEAD

Along with Croatia, many believed that Argentina were set for a big World Cup and would be favourites to advance towards the knockout stages in Group D against Iceland and Nigeria.

The South Americans were runners-up in the 2014 World Cup and with Lionel Messi leading the line, there were little indications that they would struggle early on.

Against Iceland, things started out well as Sergio Aguero opened the scoresheet for Argentina to gain a 1-0 lead.

However, the determined Iceland side levelled the terms and were up to the task of stopping the Barcelona man.

They threw multiple defenders at Messi in multiple occasions, stopping him from creating so much havoc and it resulted in him failing to score.

He had a chance when Argentina were awarded a penalty kick, but Hannes Halldorsson stopped Messi’s attempt and the frustration was evident on the Argentine’s face.

Despite having a clear advantage on paper, Argentina have a lot of work to do especially when they are set to face Croatia who are much more talented than Iceland.

GROUP E – FAVOURITES CONTINUE TO STRUGGLE

Similar to what happened in Group D, the fifth cluster in the competition included a team that many believed would be raising the World Cup by the end of the event.

Brazil had a superstar line-up and were looking to rebound from their disastrous defeat four years ago. With stars like Neymar in the squad, there were few doubts on how they would perform.

In the early stages of their opener against Switzerland, it appeared that they were on track, with Philippe Coutinho giving them the lead 20 minutes into the contest.

However, the Swiss were resilient and fought fire with fire as they played a physical match against the Brazilians, and they were awarded a goal in the 50th behind a Steven Zuber effort.

Brazil contend that there were many calls that did not go their way and wished that VAR were used to aid them get the victory, but as it stands they are second in the table behind Serbia and have much work to do if they want to go through the next rounds.

GROUP F – DEFENDING CHAMPIONS BOW DOWN

Already with a lot of upsets, the World Cup was set to see a few more big wins from underdogs and defending champions Germany were the next victims.

Against Mexico in their opener, Germany were expected to comfortably win given the depth of their talent and that they were defending their World Cup crown.

However, they were throttled by an inspired Mexico squad who showed no signs of fear against their elite competition, battling for every possession.

Germany looked uninterested in the contest at times and lethargic in their movement as they allowed Mexico to constantly go on the attack.

It would eventually pay off for the Mexicans as Hirving Lozano broke the deadlock in the 35th minute which turned the contest on its head and gave Germany something to think about.

The champions tried to bounce back but the Mexico defence stood firm and they eventually held on to get the improbable victory over the disgruntled champions.

GROUP G – EUROPEAN DOMINANCE IS APPARENT

In Group G, two European powerhouses in the form of Belgium and England were given the task to battle each other, along with Tunisia and Panama.

The level of talent in the two European countries gave them the advantage, and they made sure to make the most of it in their opening games.

England had a tough tussle with Tunisia, with Harry Kane supplying goals to help the Three Lions get the hard-earned victory, with many applauding their playing style and finally believing that England may be a team to reckon with later on in the competition.

As for Belgium, their star-studded line-up displayed dominance against Costa Rica as they put three goals past their opponents en route to a victory.

Dries Mertens broke the Panama resistance early in the second half before Romelu Lukaku scored twice inside six minutes to ensure the victory for the Belgians.

GROUP H – TABLES TURNED UPSIDE DOWN

In the final group, many were intrigued as this appeared to be the most competitive among the groups with the four teams having a realistic chance against each other.

However, few would have envisioned that the two teams who would get the victories are the not from Europe or South America.

Japan surprised everyone with a big 2-1 victory over fan-favourites Colombia to be the first Asian team to beat a South American squad in the World Cup.

Colombia were left with 10 men in only the third minute of the contest with a red card and Japan made the most, scoring the corresponding penalty.

The match was exciting as Colombia pushed forward, but they failed to convert in all but one attempt and allowed the Japanese two wrestle the lead back with a set piece. This big win puts Japan in the driver seat in the table and Colombia dead last.

In the other contest, Poland were victim to a determined Senegal squad who had luck on their side with a 2-1 win thanks to an own goal from Thiago Cionek and a game management error from the referee that played a hand in their second goal from M’Baye Niang.

However, Poland lacked the finishing touch for the most part of the game and are now looking to bounce back if they want to make it to the knockout stages.