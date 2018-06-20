Bad day all round for defences at World Cup

Tuesday’s matches in Russia were entertaining affairs, with hosts Russia continuing to defy the pre-tournament odds as they achieved the best ever start to a World Cup by a host with a 3-1 win over Mo Salah and Egypt.

The Russians now have a record that reads: Played 2, Won 2, Goals for: 8, against 1.

Not bad for a team that many, including most Russians, expected to flop dismally.

Still, they did have some help as following a tight first half, the Russians were gifted the opener thanks to a shocking own goal from Egyptian defender Ahmed Fahti, who sliced home a wayward shot to give the hosts the lead.

Fahti was not the only defender to have a nightmare though, as Poland’s back four contrived to hand Senegal a 2-0 lead in their Group H match earlier in the day.

First off, Thiago Cionek deflected a wild shot past Wojciech Szczesny for the opener, before M’Baye Niang pounced onto a poor Krychowiak backpass to nip past a sleeping Jan Bednarek and tap into an open goal for the second.

But even that couldn’t top Colombia’s horror show as Carlos Sanchez earned the first red card of the tournament and the second fastest dismissal in World Cup history when he was sent off in just the third minute for handling a goal-bound shot as Colombia suffered a surprise defeat to Japan.

02:56 – Carlos Sanchez's red card after two minutes and 56 seconds is the second fastest shown in World Cup history, after Jose Alberto Batista for Uruguay vs Scotland in 1986 (54 seconds). Handed. #COL #COLJPN #WorldCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 19, 2018

As the old saying goes, things can only get better.