Five things we learned from the first World Cup matches

MOSCOW – After the end of the first round of games, FOX Sports Asia looks at five things we learned from Asian teams at the 2018 World Cup.

Japan’s coaching change vindicated

Sacking your coach two months before the World Cup was always going to be a big risk from Japan FA chief Kozo Tashima. If Japan had lost to Colombia in their opening game then there would have been sumo-sized criticism for the decision to replace Vahid Halilhodzic with Akira Nishino. The old Japanese hand was seen as an uninspiring choice but a 2-1 win over the South Americans will have old Kozo purring.

Napoleon liked his generals to be lucky and Nishino had some of that in the opening exchanges with a penalty and the Colombians down to ten men. Yet the Asian team failed to take advantage of their advantage and allowed an equaliser.

They came out in the second half however and produced a much-improved performance with Japan stretching the play, making ten-man Colombia run and getting behind the defence on a regular basis. They were rewarded with a Yuya Osako goal and a first ever Asian win over South American opposition at the World Cup.

Australia looked strong out wide

The 2-1 loss to France was hardly a surprise for a team that was almost the last to qualify for the World Cup and needing play-off victories over Syria and then Honduras to make it.

Yet there was much to encourage fans of the Socceroos. Against one of the best teams in the world, Australia were solid and well-organised and made life hard for the French.

Under Bert van Marwijk, Australia had some joy on the flanks. Aziz Behich and Robbie Kruse linked up well on the left and the same could be said for Josh Risdon and Mathew Leckie on the right. There may not be any world, or full-back, beating wingers in the squad but such combinations bode well for the crucial games against Denmark and Peru.

Iran are on the brink of something special

The last time head coach Carlos Queiroz headed to Russia, he did so in high spirits after turning Iran into the best Asian team and through a textbook qualification campaign. The 2018 World Cup was going to be the tournament when Team Melli and their Portuguese coach showed the world what they were made of.

But then came that draw in December: Morocco, a strong North African team, and then Spain and Portugal. It was one of the toughest combinations imaginable and at that moment, it looked as if all the hard work that had been done and the progress made was not going to pay dividends.

The first game brought a 1-0 win over Morocco in a defensive masterclass and Iran now have two huge games but also two huge opportunities to achieve something special: get out of what is perhaps the toughest group in the tournament. It would really send a message to the rest of the world.

Saudis have to toughen up

The worst thing about the 5-0 loss to Russia in the opening game of the tournament was not the fact Asia’s lowest-ranked team lost so heavily but how it happened. The Green Falcons had purposely played some top-class opposition in the build-up in order to get some experience against being put under pressure. Yet when the first goal went in at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, that was pretty much that. A good number of the players froze and never recovered.

Criticism has been intense and while nobody is expecting a win against Uruguay and few are expecting a draw, the most important thing is that the team are competitive and show the world a different side to Saudi football. They have to fight for everything and make it as difficult as possible for the South Americans. It is now a matter of pride.

Korea could take some rice out of Japan’s bowl

Japan may have had a break inside the first few minutes to get the penalty and the red card but it came from an attack and two shots on target which is more than Korea managed in the whole game against Sweden the previous day.

Sitting too deep, Korea invited pressure and escaped in the first hour only by great goalkeeping from Cho Hyun-woo and some last-ditch tackles. It is one thing to draw a team in and then hit them with a speedy counter-attack but to do the former without doing the latter is asking for trouble.

Coach Shin Tae-yong likes to play around with formations and tactics and surprise, but the surprise this time was that Korea played so defensively. There have to be changes in personnel and approach for the next game against a Mexico team that defeated defending champions Germany.

