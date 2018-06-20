Neymar pulls up injured in Brazil training

Brazil striker Neymar limped out of training on Tuesday, sparking fears he could miss Brazil’s second Group E game against Costa Rica on Friday.

The 26-year-old winced in pain after kicking the ball during a training session and then left the pitch in Sochi for treatment to his right ankle.

“As soon as he felt the pain he went to the physio,” said Brazil spokesman Vinicius Rodrigues.

“He will stay there for today and tomorrow morning, and will train as normal tomorrow.”

The Brazilian Football Association [CFB] later confirmed that the PSG striker had “complained of ankle pains due to the number of fouls suffered against Switzerland.”

“Neymar se queixou de dores no tornozelo, em decorrência do número de faltas sofridas contra a Suíça. Como o treino era regenerativo pros titulares, foi encaminhado para a fisioterapia. Fica lá hoje e amanhã de manhã, treinando amanhã à tarde” – Rodrigo Lasmar, médico da Seleção pic.twitter.com/oHZ7G2v5v7 — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 19, 2018

Neymar returned from a broken metatarsal injury suffered in February shortly before the tournament, scoring in warm-up games against Croatia and Austria.

He played the full 90 minutes of Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland, a game in which he became the most fouled player at the World Cup in the last 20 years, but missed training on Monday.

The injury has left Brazil fans fearing a repeat of the 2014 World Cup, where Neymar’s tournament was ended when he suffered a back injury in the quarter-final win over Colombia.