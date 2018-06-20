Egypt on the brink of World Cup exit after Russia defeat

World Cup hosts Russia all but assured their place in the round of 16 after romping to a 3-1 victory over Egypt at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday.

Russia 3 Egypt 1

Fathy OG (47′) puts Russia ahead

Cheryshev (59′) bags third WC goal

Dzyuba (62′) quickly extends lead

Salah (73′) pulls one back from the spot

Match Summary

An Ahmed Fathy own-goal followed by two quick strikes from Artem Dzyuba and Denis Cheryshev put Stanislav Cherchesov’s side on the brink of the knockout stages.

Mohamed Salah, who was restored to the starting line-up, reduced the deficit from the spot 17 minutes from time, but Sbornaya were deserved winners in Saint Petersburg.

Full Report

Russia started with real intent against Egypt, hoping to get the job done before their final game against Uruguay.

They dominated the early possession and could have gone ahead in the sixth minute when Aleksandr Golovin robbed Mohamed Elneny of possession and attacked the space, but the CSKA Moscow midfielder dragged his effort just wide of the left post from distance.

The Pharaohs were unlucky not to have secured a point against Uruguay and were under immense pressure to get a result. They went close to opening the scoring in the 15th minute when Abdallah Said profited from a giveaway in midfield by Roman Zobnin.

Said’s quick ball allowed Trezeguet to latch onto it and attack down the left before cutting inside and unleashing a shot that whistled past the right post.

Hector Cuper’s men were bolstered by the return of Salah, but he was rather subdued until the 42nd minute. Mohamed Abdel Shafy pinged the ball into the path of Marwan Mohsen, who cleverly dummied the ball for Salah and the Liverpool ace swiveled to fire off a shot that flew just wide of the left post.

Sbornaya took the lead two minutes into the second half when the Egyptians were punished for some horrendous defending. Goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy opted to punch a Golovin cross when he could have caught it and the clearance fell to Zobnin, who struck a first-time volley that was turned into his own goal by Fathy.

The North Africans went close to equalising five minutes before the hour mark. Said’s cross was flicked on by Trezeguet for Salah, but his shot was well charged down by Mario Fernandes and away for a corner.

However, Russia doubled their advantage in the 59th minute. Fernandes cut the ball back for Cheryshev to hit a first-time effort through the legs of El Shenawy to score his third of the tournament.

They needed just three more minutes to add a third. A set-piece from inside their own half from Ilya Kutepov was brilliantly taken down on the chest by Dzyuba, who did well to keep it away from Ali Gabr and finish with a clinical shot at the near post.

Egypt pulled a goal back 20 minutes from time. Referee Enrique Caceres initially blew for a foul just outside the area but VAR intervened to award the spot-kick after the replays showed that Salah was pulled down inside the box by Zobnin. Salah took the penalty which he dispatched into the top-right corner.