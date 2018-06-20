Preview: Iran v Spain

Spain will be looking for their first win in the 2018 World Cup when they go head-to-head with Iran at Kazan Arena on Wednesday.

2018 World Cup

20 June 2018

Group B

Kick-off: 02:00 HKT (21 June)

Venue: Kazan Arena

Referee: A. Cunha

Assistants: N. Taran, M. Espinoza

Fourth official: J. Bascunan

Players to watch:

Diego Costa netted a brace in Spain’s opening game against Portugal, but looked unhappy as he was taken off late on, before a moment of brilliance from Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a 3-3 draw.

Costa will want to prove to Fernando Hierro that he deserves to play the whole 90 minutes and can be the main man for La Furia Roja.

Russia-based Sardar Azmoun will once against be expected to carry the hopes of Iran having netted 11 times during the qualifying campaign.

Azmoun plays for Rubin Kazan in the Russian Premier League and will be looking to impress in the stadium where he plays his club football.

Team form and manager quotes:

Team Melli celebrated their first World Cup win in 20 years and will be looking to cause an upset against a Spain team that is under-pressure after a rough opening week at the global showpiece.

Carlos Queiroz’s side are a hard nut to crack having not lost a competitive match since playing at Brazil 2014.

They are well organised and give away very little, after conceding just two goals in their 10 qualifiers.

“Spain have the best players, the best technical skills, but on its own that won’t win you the game. You have to play,” Queiroz told reporters

“They have a great team and players that are very difficult to control, but we have to play the game which we know how to play.”

Former Spain captain Hierro was tasked with the responsibilities of leading the national team just two days before their opening match following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui.

Hierro’s side came from behind to lead 3-2 against their Iberian neighbours, only for Ronaldo to snatch a share of the spoils at the death.

Nothing less than victory will do for the 2010 champions on Wednesday if they hope to make it out of the group stages.

Team news:

Both teams have no injuries after their opening matches, and Hierro has vowed to keep faith in David de Gea, who was erratic in the 3-3 draw against Portugal.

Queiroz, on the other hand, is not expected to make a lot of changes to the team that clinched a hard fought 1-0 victory over Morocco last time out.