Senegal claim massive win over Poland

Senegal became the first African nation to score and win in the 2018 World Cup after seeing off Poland 2-1 at the Otkrytiye Arena on Tuesday.

Poland 1 Senegal 2

Niang (18′) misses good chance

Gueye (38′) strike goes in off Cionek

N’Diaye keeps out Lewandowski free-kick

Niang (60′) pounces on gift from Poland

Krychowiak (86′) halves deficit with header

Match Summary

Aliou Cisse’s side were deserved victors in Moscow, although they relied on Lady Luck for their opener on 38 minutes as Thiago Cionek diverted Idrissa Gueye’s shot into his own net.

M’Baye Niang then took full advantage of a defensive mix-up from the Eagles to get his country’s second goal on the hour, before Grzegorz Krychowiak pulled one back late on to set up a tense finish.

Full Report

Poland enjoyed plenty of the ball in the first half, but Robert Lewandowski was given very little service up front after several promising attacks down the left.

The encounter was permeated by loose passing from both teams, with much of the battle occurring in midfield. The crowd had to wait until the 13th minute for the first attempt at goal.

It came from Senegal but was poor, as Salif Sane lifted long-range free-kick over the wall and well wide of the left post. Their next chance five minutes later was the best of the half.

Youssouf Sabaly found space down the left flank to surge forward before releasing Niang, who scuffed his shot well wide of the right post from 17 yards out.

Adam Nawalka’s men threatened for the first time on 20 minutes when Kamil Grosicki threw himself at Piotr Zielinski’s miscued strike from outside the box, but his header sailed well over the crossbar.

Lewandowski had a sniff at goal three minutes later as he collected Jakub Blaszczykowski’s flick and hit a tame shot on the turn past the right post from 19 yards out.

The game desperately needed a goal and the Lions of Teranga delivered on 38 minutes, albeit fortuitously. Niang shrugged Lukasz Piszczek off the ball on the left touchline and launched an attack, which led to Gueye’s shot from 20 yards out taking a massive deflection off Cionek to beat Wojciech Szczesny.

Senegal had their tails up as the half drew to a close and Sane looked to double their lead from a 42nd-minute corner, but his downward header bounced up over the bar.

Lewandowski was presented with a good opportunity to level matters five minutes after the restart, but his curling free-kick from 20 yards out had to be punched away by Khadim N’Diaye.

Piszczek then failed to hit the target on the volley after connecting with Maciej Rybus’ cross from the left on 56 minutes, before a mix-up at the back gifted the Senegalese with a second goal soon afterwards.

Niang pounced on a poor backpass from Krychowiak and capitalised on hesitation between Szczesny and Jan Bednarek to nip in and slot into an open net on the hour mark.

Arkadiusz Milik should have done better when he met Piszczek’s cutback from the right and stabbed wide from close range at the near post on 70 minutes, while Dawid Kownacki tested N’Diaye with a downward header from Rybus’ cross nine minutes later.

The Poles finally got their reward four minutes from time as Krychowiak steered a fine header across N’Diaye into the far corner of the net from a free-kick, but it was too little too late.