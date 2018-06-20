Preview: Uruguay v Saudi Arabia

Uruguay will be eyeing top spot in Group A when they clash with a winless Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup on Wednesday.

2018 World Cup

20 June 2018

Group A

Kick-off: 23H00 HKT

Venue: Rostov Arena

Referee: C. Turpin

Assistants: N. Danos, C. Gringore

Fourth official: J. Pitti

Players to watch:

Uruguay’s big hitters up front are Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. The pair made a slow start to the tournament and failed to put the Egyptian defence to the test in the first game. However, they have experience of playing at the highest level and scored a staggering 71 goals between them this past season. Suarez will be making his 100th appearance for Uruguay in this game.

Saudi Arabia struggled to find their feet in the opener against Russia, and will be hoping main striker Mohammad Al-Sahlawi can get them out of their current funk by scoring their first goal in the finals.

Team form and manager quotes:

Uruguay are strong favourites to come out on top against Saudi Arabia and clinch their second win of the tournament. The South Americans kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win over Egypt on Friday.

Their opener against the Pharaohs appeared to be headed for a goalless draw, but Jose Gimenez produced the all-important winner in the 89th minute to put Uruguay second in the group behind hosts Russia.

“I’m very happy with the attitude of the team and how they played throughout. Uruguayans wanted the same thing, to win the match. In the history of football we have broken a spell (winning the opening game),” head coach Oscar Tabarez told the press after the win over Egypt.

“We either die or we kill, we have to keep progressing. The work we do all the time is precisely to make our players understand that they have to work harder. The idea is to look to score all the time.”

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia are aiming to keep their knockout phase hopes alive after being thrashed 5-0 by Russia on Thursday.

The Green Falcons will need to be at their best to keep Uruguay at bay. They are still searching for their first World Cup victory since 1994 when Saeed Al-Owairan’s solo strike helped them beat Belgium in the USA.

Speaking after the defeat to Russia, head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi told the press: “This game should not be a point of reference. We didn’t play the way we planned to. It is left to us to be positive and start thinking about the next match.

“I believe that we came into this tournament well prepared and the players were ready to show that they could play at the World Cup. We did not show today what we have done in our previous games.”

Team news:

Cristian Rodriguez and Cesar Sanchez could be given starts for Uruguay after promising substitute appearances in the win against Egypt.

After a 5-0 drubbing, Saudi Arabia may opt to ring the changes. However, they do not have the deepest of squads and could be forced into sticking with a similar line-up and hoping for a better display.