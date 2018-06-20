2018 World Cup Match Day 1: The Asian Top 5

In this special World Cup edition of the Top 5, “Same Same But Different: Your Asian Football Show” picks a quintet of Asian players that has impressed so far at Russia 2018.

Abdullah Otayf (Saudi Arabia)

Very few Saudi Arabia players could have walked out of the Luzhniki Stadium with their heads held high after a 5-0 loss to hosts Russia, but Abdullah Otayf would have been one.

As the most defensive of the Green Falcons’ three central midfielders, Otayf actually shielded his vulnerable-looking defence well while also being tidy in possession.

But, with Saudi Arabia in search of goals after going 2-0 down, the Al Hilal man was sacrificed after the hour mark and that was when things fell apart for Juan Antonio Pizzi’s charges.

Ramin Rezaeian (Iran)

There were heroes all over the park as Iran claimed a last-gasp 1-0 win over Morocco and, although right-back is usually an overlooked position, Ramin Rezaeian was immense for Team Melli.

The 28-year-old, who plies his trade in Belgium, was tough in the tackle and provided plenty of bite, but also showed composure and skill with a few nice touches to get out of difficult situations deep in his own half.

Given Iran are only to going to face tougher tests, Rezaeian will have to be at his best if they are to get anything out of games against Spain and Portugal.

Trent Sainsbury (Australia)

It was a brave display from Australia that ultimately proved futile as they were beaten 2-1 by France, courtesy of Aziz Behich’s decisive own-goal in the 81st minute.

However, Trent Sainsbury was immense for the Socceroos throughout the 90 minutes as he largely kept Antoine Griezmann quiet.

His steady partnership with Mark Milligan in the heart of the Australian defence could go a long way in helping his side get the results they need against Denmark and Peru to qualify for the Round of 16.

Cho Hyun-woo (Korea Republic)

More than a few eyebrows were raised when Cho Hyun-woo started in goal ahead of Kim Seung-gyu for Korea Republic against Sweden, given he had started just one of their final three warm-up friendlies ahead of the tournament.

Nonetheless, he repaid coach Shin Tae-yong’s faith in him with a fine display between the sticks, even if he was ultimately powerless to prevent Andreas Granqvist from scoring the Swedish winner from the penalty spot.

Cho was commanding in the air all afternoon long and produced a stunning point-blank range save to deny Marcus Berg and ensure the Taegeuk Warriors did not lose by a bigger margin.

Yuya Osako (Japan)

While it isn’t exactly the role he plays regularly at club level, Yuya Osako produced an admirable display as Japan’s lone striker in their 2-1 win over Colombia.

It was his never-say-die attitude that saw him create a chance out of nothing in the third minute that led to the Japanese winning a penalty which was converted by Shinji Kagawa, as well as a red card to Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez.

And, after Los Cafeteros had equalised, Osako emerged as the hero for the Samurai Blue, climbing well amidst a sea of opposition defenders to meet Keisuke Honda’s corner with a perfectly-guided header into the back of the net for the winner with 17 minutes left on the clock.