Kane: Tunisia penalty looked soft

Harry Kane was the hero for England with his two goals in the 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday night, but the captain was not overly impressed with the officiating.

Kane, whose two goals cancelled out a first-half penalty from Ferjani Sassi, felt he should have had two spot-kicks of his own.

First, the Tottenham Hotspur striker was wrestled to the ground from a corner by Sassi in the first half before a similar incident involving Yassine Meriah after the break.

Neither incident was given a second look by the Video Assistant Referees, with Kane feeling the penalty awarded against England was harsh – where Kyle Walker was adjudged to have elbowed Fakhreddine Ben Youssef.

After the match, Kane explained: “I was maybe a bit disappointed by that.

“You look at the penalty they got. I’ve not seen it back, but on the pitch, it looked quite soft.

“I guess that’s what VAR is there for, to look at them decisions. If they don’t think that was a penalty, we have to deal with that.

“For me, I struggled to get them off me. I tried to run at a few corners and couldn’t move. I guess, as players there’s nothing we can do about that.

“We just have to hope the officials get it right more often than not.”

Kane added that even with VAR, he and his teammates were aware that there had been some strange decisions already at the World Cup.

“It’s part of the game. We knew from watching the other games, there’s been a lot of penalties and a lot of soft decisions. We had to be aware of that.

“We had one against us today and probably another couple that didn’t go our way. It’s difficult, but as players, all we can do is get on with the game.

“It’s down to the officials and hopefully when they watch it back they will make it right for the next games.”