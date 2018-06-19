Kane performance delights Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate says he is delighted for captain Harry Kane after the striker led the Three Lions to a 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday night.

Kane scores late winner to sink Tunisia

The Tottenham star was named Man-of-the-Match after scoring both of England’s goals in their Group G opener at the World Cup in Russia. He broke the deadlock in the 11th minute and scored a last-gasp winner after Tunisia equalised through Ferjani Sassi.

Following @England's victory 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔥 over Tunisia 🇹🇳…

It was the first time Kane had scored at a major tournament, after failing to find the back of the net at Euro 2016, and Southgate was thrilled to see his team captain get off to a good start at the World Cup.

“If he hadn’t scored, I’d be answering questions about his ability to score in tournament football,” Southgate told the press.

“The only thing he hasn’t done now is score in August. He’s moved every other barrier, and I’m personally delighted for him.

“I know he will feel the pride in leading his country to a win in a World Cup match, which is the most important thing.”

England will face Panama next at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Sunday.