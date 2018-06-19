Southgate: Maguire has huge potential

England manager Gareth Southgate spoke highly of centre-back Harry Maguire after the 2-1 victory over Tunisia in their opening World Cup game on Monday.

Three Lions captain Harry Kane scored both goals to clinch the win for England against their Group G rivals and they are now preparing to take on Panama in their second game of the tournament on Sunday.

Southgate picked out Maguire as one of the standout performers on the night. The Leicester City defender was picked ahead of Chelsea’s Gary Cahill and put in a solid display in a back three with John Stones and Kyle Walker.

“His potential is huge,” Southgate told the media after the win.

“He’s probably the one player – him and Pickford – who haven’t played in cup finals on the big stage or Champions League games in the past, so maybe, for him, it was more of a voyage of discovery tonight than for some of the others.

“He has great composure – he has really good defensive qualities, most things land on his bonce in both penalty areas.

“He’s got a really lovely calm temperament. I think that he has outstanding potential, I hope tonight’s given him a lot of belief.”