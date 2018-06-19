Think that you know your football? Then why not register and try the Play Find 50 World Cup Players Football Quiz brought to you by Reflect Digital.

CLICK HERE to register to Play Find 50 World Cup Players Football Quiz.

HOW TO PLAY:

STEP 1

Take a look at the image and click on the clue you wish to solve.

STEP 2

Type in your answer in the box provided.

STEP 3

Hit submit to see if you’re right, if not, have another guess!

GOOD LUCK!

NEED HELP?

Don’t worry, there will be the odd clue that will trip you up! If you’re really struggling, tweet us on Twitter or post on our Facebook feed telling us which one you’re having trouble with and we’ll give you a clue. What? You wanted the answer? Come on, you’re better than that…

TIP

Can’t find those last clues to complete the puzzle? Here’s a tip – there may be multiple answers surrounding one object so make sure you investigate the area thoroughly.

GOOD LUCK

Play Find 50 World Cup Players Football Quiz by Reflect Digital