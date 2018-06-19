FIFA World Cup

No flies on Kane as VAR goes AWOL

England were thankful for Harry Kane’s late goal in their 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday night as the Spurs striker popped up with an injury-time winner in a game plagued by refereeing inconsistency and millions of midges.

Few would disagree that the Three Lions deserved the win against a poor Tunisian side, who only found the net after being handed a debatable penalty when Kyle Walker was adjudged to have fouled Ferjani Sassi.

But if Walker’s foul was a penalty, then why weren’t England awarded one when Harry Kane was repeatedly manhandled by Tunisian defenders at corners and free-kicks?

One incident in the first half left England fans particularly perplexed.

The WWE-style takedown was strangely missed by the VAR officials in Moscow as England fans and pundits began to question what was happening.

Meanwhile, England and Tunisia players also had to battle swarms of Volgograd midges.

The match just happened to coincide with breeding season that saw millions of flies swarm the city and stadium as larva began to turn into adults.

Players and fans could be seen swatting away the insects during the game, but fans had to suffer as insect repellant was banned inside the stadium.

Luckily for England Harry Kane wasn’t affected by them!

Comments