Shin fears Park’s World Cup is over

South Korea head coach Shin Tae-Yong believes the hamstring injury sustained by Park Joo-Ho against Sweden could spell an end to his World Cup.

The Taegeuk Warriors kicked off their Group F campaign with a 1-0 defeat to the Blagult on Monday, when VAR was correctly used to award another penalty.

The referee had initially waved play on after Kim Min-Woo upended Viktor Claesson inside the area on the right, but changed his mind upon review.

Andreas Granqvist’s 65th-minute spot-kick settled the clash at Stadion Nizhny Novgorod, but Park had already experienced earlier disappointment.

The 31-year-old left-back was stretchered off in the 28th minute after appearing to injure his hamstring as he attempted to keep the ball in play.

Park was later seen on the bench with an ice pack strapped to the back of his leg, but Shin fears his tournament could be over.

“Park has hurt his hamstring. We think he might have hurt it very seriously. I think he probably tore it,” the 49-year-old said after the match.

Shin’s side are next in action against Mexico on Saturday, with El Tri having caused the upset of the World Cup when they beat defending champions Germany 1-0.