Hernandez: I exaggerated Socceroos fouls

Lucas Hernandez has admitted to overreacting to Australian fouls during France’s 2-1 win over the Socceroos on Saturday.

France took the lead through an Antoine Griezmann penalty in the 58th minute only for Mile Jedinak to equalise four minutes later. In the 80th minute, however, a Paul Pogba shot looped off the boot of Aziz Behich and into the net, putting France back in front.

By Hernandez’s own admission, he resorted to dirty tactics in order to keep Les Bleus ahead.

“It’s true that there were some moments where it was a foul and I amplified a bit,” Hernandez said, according to Goal.

“That’s part of the show, part of the game. It’s true that sometimes I exaggerate a bit but it’s part of my character.

“I am used to doing that, especially when we are leading. The team and I can win, save some precious seconds.”

22-year-old Hernandez impressed for Atletico Madrid in 2017/18, making 27 La Liga appearances and eight in their successful Europa League campaign. However, he is unlikely to have won himself many fans in Australia on Saturday.

France will continue their World Cup campaign against Peru on 21 June before facing Denmark five days later.