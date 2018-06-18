Mexico fans cause artificial earthquake

The football-mad nation of Mexico may have caused a small artificial earthquake during their shock win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

Chucky Lozano would score the only goal of the match in the 34th minute in Moscow, cuing bedlam back home in Mexico City.

Chicharito starts the counterattack and Chucky Lozano finishes it to give Mexico the 1-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/5L2m0SiaEb — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 17, 2018

At a fan park in Zocalo, this was the reaction to the opening goal. This was no doubt just a small portion of the 123 million strong population celebrating…

👀that reaction from the Zocalo in Mexico City to Chucky Lozano's goal. pic.twitter.com/PcyHyfit9w — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

Apparently, the ruckus was enough to be picked up on a seismograph!