Kolarov strikes sees off Costa Rica

Serbia captain Aleksandar Kolarov scored the only goal of the game to clinch a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica in their World Cup opener at the Samara Arena on Sunday.

Match Summary

Los Incas made a bright start and tested Vladimir Stojkovic on a couple of occasions, but Mladen Krstajic’s side had the better chances and took a deserved lead from Kolarov’s well-placed free-kick in the 56th minute.

The Eagles saw out the remainder of the match without too much incident to move into the driving seat in Group E.

Full Report

There were chances at both ends inside the opening five minutes, with Peru looking particularly impressive early on in Samara.

After Aleksandar Mitrovic’s header was hacked away from danger by Johnny Acosta from Serbia’s first corner in the second minute, Stojkovic denied Marco Urena from a tight angle moments later when Bryan Ruiz put him through on the right.

Stojkovic was called into action again within seconds as Johan Venegas directed a firm header straight at him from Oscar Duarte’s cross on the left, while Kolarov flashed an effort wide of the right post from 20 yards out on the left with seven minutes on the clock.

Giancarlo Gonzalez squandered Los Incas’ best opportunity of the first half when he headed well over at the back post after connecting with David Guzman’s cross from the left following a short corner in the 12th minute.

The Eagles were presented with another opening soon after as Mitrovic’s deflected strike from inside the box was comfortably gathered by Keylor Navas, before a quiet spell ensued.

Dusko Tosic almost let the Peruvians in on 39 minutes when he slipped in the act of clearing, but Urena failed to take advantage as he blazed over the crossbar from just outside the area,

Ricardo Gareca’s men threatened again two minutes later as Francisco Calvo cut in from the left and fired a low shot wide of the near post from 20 yards out, in what was the final action of the half.

Mitrovic should have broken the deadlock five minutes after the restart when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic played him in with lifted pass, but the striker was unable to beat Navas from 10 yards out.

However, Navas had to take the ball out the back of his net six minutes later after Kolarov curled a free-kick inside the near post from 22 yards out on the right.

The South Americans looked to get back into the contest, but they lacked an attacking threat as the second half wore on, despite seeing plenty of the ball.

Filip Kostic had a great chance to double Serbia’s lead on 76 minutes after being picked out by Dusan Tadic’s cross on the right, but the substitute failed to make clean contact with the goal at his mercy.

Kostic flashed a shot narrowly over from the edge of the box in stoppage time, before Cristian Gamboa drew a routine save out of Stojkovic with a long-range strike.