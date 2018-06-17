2018 FIFA World Cup: Match Day One Heroes and Zeroes Volume 1

By Brian Tamayao

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is just three days young and yet there are already tons of talking points. In this article, we are going to look at the newsmakers of the tournament so far. Some have enjoyed better starts than others while a few have moments to forget.

The first 3 days of the @FIFAWorldCup have been 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/U2BOZIQfJH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

Without further ado, here’s a rundown of the biggest winners and losers of the 2018 World Cup so far.

HEROES

Denis Cheryshev (Russia)

Left out of the starting XI, Denis Chereyshev stepped on to the 2018 FIFA World Cup scene in an unexpected manner. The substitute came on for the injured Alan Dzagoev 20 minutes into their opening game against Saudi Arabia. It was a huge blow for Russia who sees Dzagoev as a key man to their objectives for the tournament.

Denis Cheryshev: The most super of super subs ☄ pic.twitter.com/apSAr5V4es — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 14, 2018

All worries about his suspected absence, however, were relieved by Cheryshev. Just before halftime, the Villarreal man scored a key second goal in style. He came up with a skillful touch to shrug off two Saudi defenders before slamming the ball with conviction into the net. He also claimed an astonishing goal, Russia’s fourth of five goals, to earn himself Man of the Match honours.

cheryshev stop it 💥🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/Mm7Ee62wkO — CLUB FUTBOL (@ClubFutbolEST15) June 14, 2018

It remains to be seen whether he would do more damage to Russia’s opponents. Yet with what he has already contributed to his team, Cheryshev will be regarded as a vital figure for the hosts moving forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

One of the world’s most recognised and talented football players is Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. The 33 year-old not only serves as their captain as he is also their primary attacker. Having enjoyed multiple successes with clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid, Ronaldo didn’t have a glorious time with Portugal until they won the European Championships two years ago.

🌏How newspapers across the world reported Cristiano Ronaldo’s epic performance for #POR vs #ESP at the #WorldCup Best Ever. And the world knows…. pic.twitter.com/1rXWVmKO49 — CRonaldoDaily.com (@BreatheRonaldo) June 17, 2018

Ever since, Ronaldo has displayed a resurgence in his career. He has then won two more UEFA Champions League titles to make it five for him overall. However, one trophy has eluded him – the World Cup. Ronaldo sure is desperate to end that and on Friday night, he displayed a performance worthy of inspiring his country to its first ever World Cup title.

In the first game of his fourth World Cup tournament, the Real Madrid star wasted no time in putting his team in front. He tricked club teammate Nacho Fernandez into a clumsy challenge inside the box to win a penalty he himself converted. Then after Spain equalized, he restored parity when his shot fortuitously creeped into the back of the net – more on that later.

Must watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-minute equaliser, with sensational commentary from Portuguese broadcaster Nuno Matos, Telemundo’s Andres Cantor and Martin Tyler. #worldcup #PORESP #POR pic.twitter.com/XRByZ1P6lx — Luke Henriques-Gomes (@lukehgomes) June 16, 2018

The biggest of the three goals he tallied came late in the game when he got a free kick for his squad after Gerard Pique fouled him just outside the box. Ronaldo expertly guided the ball into the goal to rescue Portugal from a costly opening game defeat to extend their unbeaten streak in major tournaments to eight. Portugal just look really difficult to beat with this Ronaldo on their side.

Technology (and France)

Technology in deciding goals and other key matters hasn’t been in the game for long but one game – and one team in particular – reaped the benefits of FIFA’s warm approach to innovation.

Two technology-based instruments, the Video Assistant Referee and Goal Line Technology, were called into action when France took on Australia in the 1pm clash held at Kazan Saturday afternoon.

Les Bleus, heavy favourites against Asian representatives Australia, were denied a penalty when Antoine Griezmann appeared to have been felled by Joshua Risdon’s challenge inside the box. Play ensued for about 90 seconds before referee Andres Cunha consulted VAR and checked for himself if there was a valid reason to award a penalty for France.

OFFICIAL: The first VAR decission at the 2018 #WorldCup has awarded a penalty to France. pic.twitter.com/Pi0V1yg5HX — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 16, 2018

A quick look on the screen urged the Uruguayan referee to point to the spot where the fouled Atletico talisman dispatched his shot with ease. It marked the first time for VAR to impact a decision in the World Cup as France took a 1-0 lead.

Their advantage did not last long as a Mile Jedinak penalty – this one not needing VAR – cancelled the opening goal. It set up a pretty interesting last few minutes of the second half. Living up to their tags as favorites, France then took charge of the match with a Paul Pogba strike looked to have scored in the 81st minute. His deflected shot struck the bar before bouncing out of the goal. Using the naked eye, it’s almost impossible the referee would be able to determine the correct coal.

Coming to the officials’ aid is the goal line technology. A sensor placed inside the ball allowing officials to ascertain whether the whole of the ball to have crossed the whole of the line. In that situation, Cunha was alerted to award the goal as Pogba’s shot was rightly ruled in to strike a dagger onto Australian hearts.

Technology hasn’t been widely accepted in the footballing world but this match just proves how it is introduced to help football become a better game.

Iceland

The country of a little more than 300,000 made its World Cup debut Saturday afternoon when they faced two-time World Cup champions Argentina. Not fancied by many to beat the South American powerhouse squad, Iceland defied expectations when they reminded everyone how they play without fear even against the greatest of players the world has ever seen.

Iceland isn’t scared of the big name. 👀 pic.twitter.com/QuQsC0YcP6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

Led by superstars such as Lionel Messi, Angel di Maria and Sergio Aguero, the Albiceleste were regarded as firm favourites against the tournament debutants. It looked like the billing was justified when Aguero put his team ahead in the 19th minute. Instead of bowing down to one of the best teams in the tournament, Iceland simply responded to the challenge the only way they know how – with a fight.

Iceland fans were pretty hype about their first-ever FIFA World Cup goal! pic.twitter.com/z0KAXPH22w — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

Having already sniffed two decent chances before Argentina scored, Iceland pounced on an opportunity in the 23rd minute through Alfred Finnbogason. The Augsburg striker was at the right place at the right time as he easily slotted the ball off a rebound to level for his national team.

As expected, Argentina controlled the game thereafter which forced Iceland to absorb the pressure. It led to a penalty decision in the second half which Lionel Messi was prepared to take. The FC Barcelona forward had the chance to retake the lead for Jorge Sampaoli’s wards but Hannes Halldorsson had other ideas.

Lionel Messi’s penalty miss. Brilliant save by Iceland goalkeeper Halldórsson. 👏🏻

[via @EricMoore__]pic.twitter.com/yMRTRFgNp6 — FlFA World Cup (@WorIdCupFC) June 16, 2018

The Icelandic shotstopper went the right way to deny the Argentina captain a goal from the penalty spot. It was a crucial save as Iceland held on to secure a remarkable draw against the Argentineans. Buoyed by the result, and the performance that came along with it, Iceland must have oozing confidence approaching their next group games.

ZEROES

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s loss to Russia is not unexpected at all but the manner of their defeat has left a bad impression to many spectators. Suffering a 5-0 defeat against a team ranked three places below them, even if the Russians enjoyed home advantage, just isn’t the right way to begin an unlikely knockout stage bid.

Not long ago, there was an air of optimism in the Saudi Arabia camp. They managed to put a good fight against a much-fancied Germany team in a warm up friendly held earlier this month. The Green Falcons only lost 2-1 against the reigning World Champions to send a warning to their rivals.

If there was a down side to it, it was perhaps because they have shown too much for Russia to take down notes. The 2018 World Cup hosts simply shut their Group A rivals down with three of the lasr five goals also coming in the last 20 minutes of the game.

A Saudi win would have been a perfect way to claim a place in the last 16. Instead, they are all but out of the competition with Egypt and Uruguay also fancied to defeat the 67th best team in the world. At this moment, avoiding bigger losses would be considered a morale victory for Saudi Arabia.

Related article: Saudi players in hot water for Russia display

Aziz Bouhaddouz (Morocco)

Own goals are cruel and happen even to the best of players but every time someone manages to concede a goal in such manner, many just can’t help shaking their heads in dismay. Such was the case for Aziz Bouhaddouz when his team fell to a 1-0 defeat against Iran.

1 – Aziz Bouhaddouz is the first substitute to score an own goal in a World Cup match since Petit for Portugal against Germany in July 2006. Nightmare. #MARIRN #MAR #IRN #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/pZ6uL5mIFZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 15, 2018

The 31 year-old Moroccan defender had quite a moment to forget in his team’s opening game of the tournament. He had accidentally put the ball into the back of his own net, gifting Iran precious three points to top Group B.

It was a catastrophic finish for the Moroccans, who looked more threatening of the two teams in the match. Up next for them is Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal. The captain just scored three goals against Spain and will be looking for more in their upcoming games. For Bouhaddouz, shutting down the Real Madrid forward and his army would be the perfect response to the disaster.

David de Gea (Spain)

Tipped as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Spain’s David de Gea is a reliable goalkeeper as many Manchester United and Spain fans can attest. The 28 year-old shotstopper just won the Premier League Golden Glove and has undoubtedly been Spain’s established number one.

However, not everyday is a good day in the office and one of them just happened to be in his country’s opening group match against Iberian rivals Portugal. De Gea conceded three goals, including one – a second Cristiano Ronaldo goal – which he knew was an attempt he could have dealt with better.

Retweeted The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay): De Gea’s mistake was because the car knocked it out his hands 😂 pic.twitter.com/khg7jc1yxd https://t.co/oM80sfuAZW — Mark Sheppard (@Mark_Sheppard) June 17, 2018

As Ronaldo took a shot with his weaker left foot from just outside the box, de Gea was poised to make a routine save until the ball took a wicked touch to his knee, sending the ball behind him instead. The look on his face said it all.

For a moment, it looked like all was forgiven and forgotten for de Gea. That was until Ronaldo struck late from a free kick to steal a point from the Spanish. Many people magnify the error the world-class goalkeeper has committer after the match, saying had it not been for that Spain would have gone on to beat their neighbours.

Sorry for the error, de Gea will look to reassure the faith his teammates have in him. No longer able to afford another mistake against lowly opponents Iran in their next game, the Manchester United goalkeeper will be determined to keep a vital clean sheet next time around.

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Arguably the best in the world, Lionel Messi has won every major trophy available to him in club level with FC Barcelona. The same cannot be said, however, with his international career as Argentina still continue to look for a first major trophy since 1993.

Heartbreak has dominated the plot between Argentina and Messi in the last four years. Making three finals appearances for Albiceleste, Messi has failed to inspire his country each time as they went empty handed in the 2014 World Cup final, 2015 Copa America, and 2016 Copa America Centenario. This year, the Argentineans are looking to do one better.

🎶 Hello darkness my old friend 🎶 pic.twitter.com/a75uVsKaMg — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

Unfortunately, their start to the 2018 World Cup isn’t as encouraging as many fans had hoped for. Argentina had the golden chance of retaking the lead against Iceland midway through the second half and it was no surprise that Messi stepped up to take the spotkick. The surprise was Messi’s attempt being saved by Hannes Halldorsson which proved crucial as Iceland held Argentina to a draw.

Throughout the match, Messi registered 11 shots with none of them leading to a goal. It’s not been a bright start for the Argentinean captain but he will look to redeem himself and Argentina to a better performance and a result when they meet Croatia next.

BONUS – Zero to Hero – Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark)

Denmark’s Yussuf Poulsen became a loser to a winner in a span of 15 minutes. The RB Leipzig attacker presented Peru a massive chance to open the scoring just before halftime when he gave away a foul inside the box. Christian Cueva spared his blushes eventually when the Peruvian blasted his shot way over the bar.

Schmeichel stands on his head and Poulsen scores to help Denmark get a big 3 points against Peru! pic.twitter.com/PK3KlmTxgX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

In the other side of the half, Poulsen was still on the field looking for ways to expose Peru. Right before the hour mark, the player who just celebrated his 24th birthday a day before his World Cup debut drew first blood for the Danes with a typical finish off a swift counterattack.

Aside from giving Denmark the lead, Poulsen also prevented one huge chance for Peru. He headed the ball crossed by Andre Carillo away from the line and towards safety. In the end, it was all enough as the Scandinavians left Saransk with all three points. It’s safe to say, Poulsen did more good than harm to the team.

Three days down, a lot more still to come. Will the heroes continue to shine? Will the zeroes rebound from their forgettable moments? Let us know in the comments below.