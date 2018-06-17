Van Marwijk: More work needed on VAR

Socceroos boss Bert van Marwijk believes the VAR system still needs more work after Australia were controversially penalised in their World Cup opener.

A late deflected Paul Pogba goal broke Australian hearts in front of 10,000 travelling supporters in their Group C clash on Saturday after France earned a 2-1 victory.

However, it was France’s first goal which dominated the post-match discussion after the video assistant referee punished Australia Josh Risdon for a debatable tackle on Antoine Griezmann and awarded a penalty.

Van Marwijk focused on Australia’s positive display afterwards, but understandably raised question marks over the effectiveness of the technology.

“We showed guts and we could be ourselves, but the next game is another game and this gives us confidence,” he said.

“From my position I could not see it [the penalty] really well but at first I thought it was no penalty. The body language from the referee was that he didn’t know and you have to take a decision – France or Australia.

Amazing performance by the lads today. Captain was fantastic and lead the team well as always. We deserved the draw. We will pick ourselves up and get ready for our next game now. 🙌🏼🌍🏆🇦🇺 — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) June 16, 2018

“From 10 people, seven say penalty and three say no penalty. It is very difficult for a referee to decide. He was standing very close to the moment and he directly said no penalty.

“Everybody is talking about the VAR but for me it is the start and we have got to learn a lot about this system, but I prefer to say something about the game, that is much more important and I can’t change the decision.”