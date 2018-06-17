Messi mania takes over Moscow at Russia 2018

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan was on hand to witness the Spartak Stadium effectively transform into a Lionel Messi shrine at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. This article was created in partnership with Vivo, the official smartphone of the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups. All videos and photos in this article were shot on the Vivo V9.

For the past decade, Lionel Messi has been universally regarded as one of the two best players in football.

Each week, for much of the year, fans from all across the globe flock to the Nou Camp to catch a glimpse of the Argentine magician. Many of them are not even Barcelona fans, but Messi fans.

It is somewhat fitting then – and also rather ironic – that Barca’s motto happens to be “Mes que un club“, which means “more than a club” because Messi truly is more than a club, or country for that matter.

Thus, it should come as no surprise that, as football fanatics from all across the globe gather in Russia over the next month for the festival that is the 2018 FIFA World Cup, plenty of non-Argentineans will be keen to catch La Albiceleste in action.

The first opportunity to do just that came on Saturday with Argentina taking on debutants Iceland in their Group D opener and, even up to five hours before kickoff, Moscow’s Spartak Stadium was a sea of white and light blue jerseys, a large majority of which bore “Messi 10” on their backs.

And, if anyone still had any doubts, the deafening roar that greeted Messi’s arrival onto the pitch for his warm-up 45 minutes before kickoff was proof that he was the one everyone had come to see.

Unfortunately, it was a day to forget for Messi as he had a penalty saved by Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson, which ultimately proved costly as Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw.

It was not the unstoppable display that he has been associated with throughout his career with Barcelona but he always threatened, comfortably skipping defenders with his deft footwork and looking to play balls in behind the opposition defence.

Perhaps, it was unfortunate for Messi to have a bad day at the office mere hours after the other “best player in the world”, Cristiano Ronaldo, hit a fine hat-trick to rescue a 3-3 for Portugal against Spain.

Still, it did little to stop the chants of “Leo, Leo” from emanating throughout the ground and, even at the final whistle, there was still many a Messi fan with a wide grin of their face purely for having seen their idol in the flesh for the past 90 minutes.

So, Messi will now have to put Saturday’s disappointment behind him and work towards rediscovering his best in time for Croatia and Nigeria if La Albiceleste are to remain on course to meet expectations by progressing to the knockout round.

And for his adoring supporters that have gathered in Russia, there is at least another 180 minutes where they can call out to their hero from the stands, in the hope that – on a good day – he might just turn, smile and give them a wave back.

“Leo, Leo.”