Jones: England players have a tight bond

Manchester United and England defender Phil Jones says there is a good team spirit in the Three Lions camp, and it bodes well for success at the 2018 World Cup.

The English are set to open their Group G campaign with a clash against Tunisia on Monday night, and will later face Belgium and Panama in the same bracket.

With the tournament well underway and some dramatic scenes having already taken place, the 26-year-old also admitted that the Gareth Southgate-coached outfit is eager to face the Eagles of Carthage at the Volgograd Arena.

He told Sky Sports: “Watching the game (Russia v Saudi Arabia) the other night it was great for the tournament to get started and get going, but we just have itchy feet now waiting for our game on Monday night.

“We all have a tight bond. We eat together, we all mingle together and there is a real good feel factor about the place.

England has one of the youngest squads at the global showpiece, and reportedly enjoy a better relationship with the media at the competition.

Jones concluded: “It is a positive (the relationship with the media). I think it is a more relaxed environment for the players to come into. Come into the Lions Den, it’s open, it’s free.

“It’s better for the media and it suits all parties. It is also great for the fans as they see more of an insight into what we do and how these things go down. It is good for them.”