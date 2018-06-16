Hierro: We don’t have any doubts about de Gea

Fernando Hierro has backed David de Gea to bounce back from a costly mistake that handed Cristiano Ronaldo an easy goal in the opening match against Portugal.

The Manchester United goalkeeper allowed a Ronaldo shot to slip through his hands for Portugal’s second goal just before the half-time break, in an exciting six-goal thriller that ended in a 3-3 stalemate.

However, the new Spain coach said they are not going to point fingers at anyone because mistakes are part of the game.

Hierro stated that he does not doubt de Gea’s abilities and they take the ups-and-downs as a team.

Hierro told a press conference: “We’re not going to point the finger of blame at anyone.

“Of course there are moments when things don’t go as well but we know what we want, and what we are asking our players and everyone is to see us as a team.

“We don’t have any doubts about de Gea and he doesn’t have any doubts about himself either. I gave him a long embrace, we know that being a goalkeeper requires special psychology and is a difficult position to play in.

“He has had lots of good days. We are a family, we are a team, and we stick together.”

Hierro took over the reins on Wednesday following the shock sacking of Julen Lopetegui, who signed a contract with Real Madrid without informing the Spanish FA.

The former Spain captain praised the commitment of the players and admitted that it was not easy for him having taken over the reins just two days before their match with Portugal.

Added Hierro:”We’ve all had to adapt very quickly to the new circumstances.

“We’ve had very little time before our opening match, so I really wish to express my heartfelt thanks for their commitment.

“It wasn’t an easy situation, but when you have this extremely good group of young players, and the staff, these excellent professionals, they make your life a lot easier.”