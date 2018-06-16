Ronaldo: Best hat-trick of my career

Cristiano Ronaldo labelled his stunning World Cup hat-trick as the best of his career after Portugal’s thrilling draw with neighbours Spain.

Ronaldo had twice put Portugal in front in Sochi, before Spain pegged them back on each occasion and then went ahead themselves through the striker’s Real Madrid team-mate Nacho.

But with just two minutes left on the clock, Ronaldo swerved an unstoppable free-kick into the top corner, as he became only the fourth player in history to score at four World Cups.

Ronaldo said: “I’m very happy, it is a personal best [the hat-trick], one more in my career and the most important thing is to highlight what the team has done.

“We have played one of the favourite teams to win the World Cup, we have been winning twice and drew and I think it was a fair result.

“The game was about to end and we managed to equalise so we are happy. Now we have to think about the next match, it is going to be hard, but our goal is to win and to move on from the group stage.

“Portugal is going to start moving through the group stage, we know it is going to be hard, and have to think match by match. We are not the favourites so we will try to do our best.

“The team is doing very well and we are going to do well for sure.”