Gareca: Facing Eriksen will help Peru grow

Peru manager Ricardo Gareca admits it will be a challenge to deal with Denmark star Christian Eriksen but he sees it as a valuable learning experience.

The Peruvians will clash with the Danes in their World Cup Group C opener at Mordovia Arena on Saturday, and Gareca knows the complexity of the problem at hand.

Tottenham’s star playmaker Eriksen is the standout player for Denmark and will most likely be the focal point of their attacks. However, Gareca also added that it would be a mistake to only concentrate on him.

“Eriksen is obviously a key player, he is very well known. We have to be able to face players like him,” Gareca told a press conference.

“But we also have players of that level.

“While he is not the only player we have to concentrate on, I think facing players like him will allow us to grow and learn.”

In his last 11 games for Denmark, Eriksen has scored 10 goals and produced five assists. He made his debut in 2010 and has since scored 22 goals and provided 18 assists in 78 outings.