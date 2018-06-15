Griezmann: Pogba will show his brilliance

France striker Antoine Griezmann says he expects star midfielder Paul Pogba to inspire Les Bleus to glory at the World Cup in Russia.

Pogba was at the receiving end of criticism throughout the 2017/18 season due to inconsistent performances for Manchester United in the Premier League.

However, Griezmann has backed the 25-year-old to live up to expectations at the World Cup and produce match-winning performances as France aim to go all the way.

He told FIFA.com: “We’re expecting big things from Paul – all his touches of brilliance and his long-range goals.

“We’re expecting him to get the crowd on their feet. There isn’t a leader in the side, but when Paul talks, everyone listens.”

France winger Kylian Mbappe echoed Griezmann’s sentiments, adding: “Paul is a creative player. He also makes his physical presence felt on the pitch and he’s a quality passer of the ball as well.

“He’s important. He’s a great player, and great players are always leaders. Wherever we go, he leads everyone, and you feel like following him too.”

France will get their campaign underway on Saturday when they face Group C rivals Australia.