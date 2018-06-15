Ramos: No divisions in Spain camp

Sergio Ramos insists Spain will present a unified front for their World Cup opener against Portugal on Friday.

It has been a dramatic few days in the Spain camp after head coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked for agreeing to become the next Real Madrid boss, and Fernando Hierro was announced as his replacement.

Lopetegui’s dismissal has prompted speculation over a split between the Barcelona and Real players in the Spain dressing room, but Ramos says the team has to move on from the off-the-field drama.

“We need to move on as soon as possible. These have not been pleasant times at all,” he said.

“For me, personally, it was a more delicate moment but I can assure you that these problems provide an opportunity to grow.

“Julen has been part of all the preparations for this World Cup. [But] Spain needs to come before any individual. As soon as possible, let’s move on from this and focus on the World Cup. That is better for everyone.

“There are no cracks. We are all individuals and we all think differently, but the collective idea is the same. We are here to go for the World Cup.

“The reality is that we will change little, we don’t have time. We have clear ideas and we are not going to change our concept of how to play football one jot.”