Guzman: Argentina squad must help Messi

Argentina talisman and captain Lionel Messi needs his teammates to help him with his heavy burden at the World Cup, says Nahuel Guzman.

The Albiceleste are pinning their World Cup hopes on the Barcelona superstar, who is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner but is still searching for his first senior international trophy.

Guzman replaced injured goalkeeper Sergio Romero in the Argentina squad for the global showpiece and he has talked about the importance of supporting Messi, ensuring their star man is relaxed and happy.

“Of course Leo is a very important figure to us. We have to know how to be with him. He has to let us too,” he told a news conference.

“And we have to, somehow, take away the responsibility he already has. He feels it too.

“We also have several figures to be a friend to him and make him feel good.”

Guzman added: “I’ll try to be with him at any moment. I will try to lift him up if I see he’s doubtful. And we hope to be able to celebrate, next to him, each game.

“We have to be calm that Leo’s fine.”

Argentina get their World Cup campaign underway against Iceland on Saturday.