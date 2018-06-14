FIFA World Cup

Spain sack Lopetegui: reaction

Spain took the drastic action of sacking their coach Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday, just two days ahead of their opening World Cup game.

The Spanish Football Federation made the decision just a day after Real Madrid announced that Lopetegui would take over from Zinedine Zidane as coach after the World Cup.

Federation President Luis Rubiales said he was informed of the move just five minutes before it was announced, leaving him with no choice but to terminate Lopetegui’s contract.

The decision was applauded by many, but others were not so sure it was a great move less than 48 hours before Spain’s crunch World Cup Group B match against Portugal.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the online reaction.

