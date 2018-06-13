North America to host 2026 World Cup

A joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico on Wednesday defeated a bid from Morocco to win the rights to host the 2026 World Cup.

Morocco was hoping to become the second African country after South Africa to win the rights to host the World Cup tournament.

The North American bid won after receiving 134 out of the 203 votes while Morocco managed to get 65 votes during a FIFA Congress held in Moscow.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first expanded tournament and will feature 48 teams to be increased from the current number of 32.

Morocco was making their fifth bid to host the global competition and managed to get only 33 percent of the votes.

The United States will host a bigger percentage of the games during the 2026 tournament to be hosted by the three North American countries.

They final of the tournament will also be held in the US at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

President of the US Soccer Federation Carlos Cordiero told the congress: “It’s a bit emotional for us today.

“Thank you so, so very much for this incredible honour. Thank you for entrusting us with the privilege of hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

“The beautiful game transcends borders and cultures. Football today is the only victor.

“And in that spirit we wish all Russian hosts and all the teams competing here the very best of luck.”