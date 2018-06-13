Burns: Socceroos can surprise France

Facing France in their first Group C clash of the World Cup could work in Australia’s favour, according to former Socceroo Jacob Burns.

Bert van Marwijk’s charges are expected to struggle in Group C where France, Denmark, and Peru await them, but Burns believes the fact that Les Bleus are their first opponent could help.

Burns, who made 11 appearances for Australia, reckons that France will still be settling into the tournament in the first game and won’t be able to fire on all cylinders just yet, which is something he hopes the Socceroos can take advantage of.

“I think they’re going to take that confidence into the first game against France and I think Bert is a very experienced manager, he’s got some wonderful backroom staff with a lot of experience,” he told Omnisport.

“I’m hoping we start off like a house on fire and hopefully catch France, who are an unbelievable team, early in the piece.

“I look at our group and you want to be playing them first game because you may catch them a little bit cold, a little bit overconfident. We’ll take the two wins in the friendlies leading in and be full of confidence.”

Australia will clash with France on June 16 at Kazan Arena. Didier Deschamps’ team are considered strong favourites to cruise past the men from Down Under.