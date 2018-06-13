Bolt backing Argentina for glory in Russia

Sprint King Usain Bolt revealed he will be supporting Argentina at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist is a huge fan of the game has been dabbling in football of late, attending trials at Borussia Dortmund, training with Norwegian team Stromgodset and captaining the World XI at the Soccer Aid charity match earlier this month.

As the the showpiece in Russia draws near, Bolt is eager to see the action.

“I’m an Argentina fan,” quipped the Jamaican superstar.

“If we play good then we have a good chance of making the finals and even winning.

“So I’m looking forward to just watching the World Cup and seeing the great teams. I think there will be a lot of goals this year.”

The FIFA World Cup kicks off on thursday, with host Russia facing Saudi Arabia.