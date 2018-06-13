World Cup team preview: England

England are primed to improve on their showing from Brazil four years ago, with a youthful side bursting with potential going into the 2018 World Cup.

The Three Lions came through another routine qualifying campaign with a comprehensive unbeaten record, winning eight and drawing two of their 10 games.

While getting to the tournament was fairly easy, Gareth Southgate’s side will face a tougher task to get out of Group G against a star-studded Belgium, resolute Tunisia and surprise package Panama.

Southgate has several key players who could certainly make a greater impact than the class of 2014, who failed to win a single game and were eliminated at the group stages.

In recently appointed captain Harry Kane they have a ruthless striker. The Tottenham ace bagged 41 goals in 48 appearances this past season and his form will be pivotal to any progress the English will make in Russia.

Raheem Sterling is another player to keep an eye on. Fresh off an outstanding domestic campaign with Premier League champions Manchester City, the winger contributed 18 goals in 34 appearances.

Danny Welbeck is the team’s leading scorer with 16 goals, while Gary Cahill is the most experienced member of the squad with 58 caps.

England completed consecutive victories over Nigeria and Costa Rica to round up their preparations. They kick off their campaign against Tunisia on Monday at the Volgograd Arena.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ashley Young (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).