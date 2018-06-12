Hazard injury knock not a concern

Eden Hazard will be fit to play for Belgium in their opening World Cup clash with Panama next week.

The Chelsea star was forced off in his country’s 4-1 win over Costa Rica in a warm-up match on Monday with a knock.

Costa Rica had opened the scoring in Brussels through Bryan Ruiz but Romelu Lukaku scored twice alongside goals from Dries Mertens and Michy Batshuayi.

Belgium national team boss Roberto Martinez says Hazard was substituted as a precaution and won’t suffer any lasting damage.

Speaking after the win in his side’s final friendly, Martinez said: “Eden is okay: he got a kick on his leg, no more than that.

“You do not have to worry.

“I enjoyed his performance. He looks fresh, fit and sharp. Excellent.”

Also in Belgium’s Group G is Tunisia and England.