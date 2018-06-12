Lukaku stars as Belgium thrash Costa Rica

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku was the star of the show on Monday evening as Belgium put four past Costa Rica in their final World Cup warm-up match.

Belgium were on top from the off in Brussels, but fell behind on 24 minutes when Bryan Luiz netted a smart volley for Costa Rica from the edge of the box.

It took just seven minutes for Roberto Martinez’s side to draw level when Napoli striker Dries Mertens equalised from close range, pouncing on a mishit Eden Hazard shot.

Lukaku then took over, first scoring with a fine volley just before the break and then adding a header five minutes into the second period.

Romelu Lukaku’s first goal for Belgium tonight pic.twitter.com/gcxMPrdre6 — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) June 11, 2018

The burly frontman then squared for substitute Michy Batshuayi to wrap up the scoring in the 64th minute.

🇧🇪Romelu Lukaku: last 12 months for Belgium

🔴9 games

⚽13 goals pic.twitter.com/8ExsffKZCV — UEFA Nations League (@UEFAEURO) June 11, 2018

The only negative to the evening was when Hazard was substituted on 70 after picking up a knock, although it didn’t appear serious.

Martinez said afterwards that Hazard had come off with a dead leg.

“It’s nothing to worry about,” he said.

“I really enjoyed his performance. He was sharp and strong, he was majestic.”

Belgium begin their World Cup campaign against Panama in Group G on Monday.

Costa Rica play Serbia on Sunday in their Group E opener.