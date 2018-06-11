La Blanquirrojas return: Peru snaps 36-year absence in the World Cup

By Jaimer Dela Cruz

Nothing could get any sweeter than this. Peru ended their 36-year wait to participate in the World Cup through their resilience and elegance with the ball. They couldn’t have done it without their teamwork and the genius of Ricardo “El Tigre” Gareca.

When you look at Peru, you really don’t see any big names in the squad unless you know of Jefferson Farfan and their team captain Paolo Guerrero. Despite all of that, it seems like that’s been the key for La Blanquirroja as they don’t need to rely on a single player and that everyone has the chance to step up when needed.

The Mastermind

The body won’t function without its head and surely for Peru, they wouldn’t have done it without the help their head coach Ricardo Gareca, their system might not be enough to lead them all the way to Russia. Being with the team since 2015, Gareca has made a tremendous overhaul of their system. He instilled the elegance of ball possession and short passing to their playing style which brought them to where they are right now.

As awkward it can be though, Gareca was once responsible for denying Peru for their place in the 1986 World Cup as he scored the goal that ended their hopes of qualifying for the said tournament. Nevertheless, he now went from villain to hero for the said nation as he carried them towards qualification to Russia.

Gareca has been coaching for two decades now with his stints mostly focused on South American football. He managed the likes of Independiente (Argentina), America de Cali (Colombia), and Palmeiras (Brazil) before taking over the managerial task in Peru. Throughout the years of coaching, he then gained the knowledge and the elegance of the game that he’s put into Peru’s footballing system.

A Rough Road Towards Qualifying

Peru kicked off their qualifying campaign on a two-game losing skid as they were defeated two goals to one in their opening match against Colombia in Barranquilla which was then followed by another defeat in Lima against Chile where they agonizingly lost against by four goals to three as Guerrero’s heroics were not enough.

They then bounced back as they won 1-0 over Paraguay a month after their defeat with Chile before being thrashed by five-time world champions Brazil 3-0 merely four days after winning their first game.

Disappointment then followed as they had another two-game losing streak from defeats against Uruguay 1-0, Bolivia 2-0 before winning 2-1 at home against Ecuador. They would then share the spoils with Argentina at home through a 2-2 scoreline before being defeated yet again by Chile by two goals to one.

A glimmer of hope shone over Peru as they demolished Paraguay four goals to one but then they saw another defeat at home through the hands of Brazil as they conceded two goals in the second half of their encounter.

As desperation set in, Peru laid out everything they had on the pitch as they drew 2-2 with Venezuela before going in to a three-game winning streak following their victories over Uruguay, Bolivia and Ecuador through the same scoreline of two goals to one.

They provided a heart attack to Argentina as they grabed a point inside La Bombonera before finally grabbing a point in Lima as they drew 1-1 with Colombia. With these results, Peru was almost shown the exit door but the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned their 2-0 defeat from Bolivia to a 3-0 win via default as they determined that Bolivia fielded an ineligible player in their September 2016 fixture. This resulted to a play-off spot for La Blanquirroja against OFC’s New Zealand.

The Revival

Not wanting to miss out on another World Cup, Peru came into their first leg away from home with an intention of just keeping the All Whites at bay. Basically, a draw will just be enough for them to grab the ticket to Russia when they go back home to Lima.

After 90 minutes of hard-fought battle in Wellington, Peru got their wish granted as they managed a nil-nil draw with New Zealand. With home crowd pressure and everything at stake, Peru came out blazing into the first 10 minutes of the match with their attempts threatening the New Zealand defence. After 28 minutes of play, Christian Cuevas fed the ball to Farfan who scored the opening goal as he shoots a rocket past Stefan Marinovic which sends the entire stadium into a frenzy.

On the 65th minute, Peru sealed their date with destiny as Christian Ramos capitalized on a scramble inside the box when the corner kick came in. He settled the ball to his feet before firing a shot past Marinovic to send them to Russia and everyone inside the stadium to an absolute madness.

Last night wasn’t a dream, Peru. 🇵🇪 pic.twitter.com/dBGNAnOqt4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 16, 2017

Entering the tournament on a low-key mode, Peru will now look to bring pride to the nation that once made it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in 1970 and 1978. It is worth knowing as well that none of the players in this current line-up has ever seen their nation play in the world cup nor was even conceived at the time they last showed up in the tournament so this means a lot for them as they are the once responsible for the football renaissance of Peru.