Kylian Mbappe, the youngest gem of Les Bleus

By Jaimer Dela Cruz

As the big kick-off in Russia approaches, people are waiting to see the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo battle it out for their place in the history books, but they often forget to look at the young talents in this tournament. We shift our focus to Kylian Mbappe, a young boy who showed a lot of promise early in his career and now suiting up for France at a tender age of 19.

Kylian Mbappe has been magical since his loan move to the French capital, Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe showed a lot of promise at a tender age of five years old when he first played with local club AS Bondy, where his father Wilfried, played and coached for. After showcasing his talent, he was then offered a scholarship at INF Clairefontaine, the national football centre that specialises in training French football players which produced such talented players like Nicolas Anelka, Thierry Henry and Olivier Giroud.

At the age of 15, Kylian turned down every offer from other Ligue 1 sides, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and even his dream club, Real Madrid to join Monaco. He then made his debut on the 2nd of December, 2015 after coming in for Fabio Coentrao, which broke the record of the man he’s being compared to, Thierry Henry, as the youngest player to make it to the first team.

He scored his first goal with the club during their 3-1 win over Troyes making him the youngest first team goalscorer in the history of Monaco at the age of 17. A remarkable 2016 saw him score his first hat-trick during their game against Stade Rennais in the round of 16 in the Coupe de la Ligue.

Another hat-trick came for Mbappe, this time in the Ligue 1 against Metz making him the youngest player to score a hat-trick in the league since Jeremy Menez did it back in 2005 for Sochaux. He shone the brightest in their UEFA Champions League campaign when he scored in the 40th minute of the first leg against Manchester City at the Round of 16 making him the second youngest French scorer behind Karim Benzema. He then scored another one on the return leg to help Monaco beat Manchester City 3-1 (6-6 on aggregate) and advance to the quarterfinals on away goals.

On August 31,2017, Paris Saint-Germain announced his signing from Monaco on loan. The fee required for his full transfer to the club was set at a rumoured 145 million euros plus 35 million euros in add-ons, potentially making him the second most expensive player behind his teammate Neymar. He scored on his debut with the French champions against Metz. He then recorded his first European goal for PSG in a 5-0 win over Celtic away from home four days after his debut goal for the club.

He made the world know more about him as he starred in Les Parisiens’ 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the second group game of the Champions League where set up goals for Edinson Cavani and Neymar. Before his assist to Neymar, he took out his defenders with a feint by rolling the ball under his foot.

On an international standpoint, Mbappe scored five times for Les Bleus as they won the 2016 UEFA European Under-19 Championship where he almost single-handedly carried the team to the final with a sparkling performance in their 3-1 win over Portugal in the semi-finals.

He was then called up to the senior team for the first time to face Luxembourg and Spain in March 2017. He made his international debut for the senior team at the age of 18 years, three months and five days old when he replaced Dimitri Payet in the 78th minute of their 3-1 win over Spain in the World Cup qualifiers making him the second youngest player (behind Maryan Wisnieski) to ever feature for the French national team. He then scored his first international goal in a World Cup qualification match against the Netherlands.

He now have the biggest stage to showcase his talent and prove that age doesn’t matter when it comes to shining in the biggest tournament in the world. With the world upon his feet, Kylian is just primed for more success in his coming years both for his country and his club.