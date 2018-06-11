2018 FIFA World Cup: 3 teams to upset favourites

Winning the FIFA World Cup is a very difficult task and for some nations an impossible dream to attain.

Other nations simply find their inclusion in the competition as their ultimate goal and anything beyond that could be a bonus.

There are others who are on the brink of being considered as contenders and a few years of improvement may result in them finally breaking the barrier.

However, there are some teams that can produce incredible performances that could drastically change the outcome of the World Cup in Russia.

When most expect Spain, Germany, Brazil and France to be the final four in the tournament, these three national teams can alter this narrative and pull off impressive wins over the favourites.

COLOMBIA

Easily one of the teams included in this conversation is Colombia. They achieved massive success in the 2014 World Cup, defying the odds and defeating teams ranked higher than them to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

There, they faced off against juggernauts Brazil but they held their own before losing 2-1 in a closely contested affair.

That won them the respect and admiration of many and that can carry over to Russia as they attempt to remake their own history.

The focal point is James Rodriguez who became a breakout star in the 2014 World Cup and now with a wealth of experience under his belt he should be an even more fearsome competitor in Russia.

Furthermore, the team still have their inspirational forward in Radamel Falcao who is likely to play his final World Cup. He was sorely missed in 2014 and is most likely to make up for his nation at the expense of one of the top teams in the competition.

Chemistry is something that may lead Colombia to topple one of the favourites in the competition and if they do that, do not expect them to stop charging forward in Russia.

URUGUAY

A national team with two of the best strikers in the game should easily include them in the contenders list, but in a more realistic standpoint, Uruguay should be able to disrupt the balance of powers and upset one of the big teams in the World Cup.

With Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani spearheading the attack, they should be relentless and are able to stifle the defences with ease.

In 2014, Uruguay had tough opponents in the group stage but they were able to move on to the knockout stages despite being grouped with England, Italy and Costa Rica.

Aside from their venomous offence, the Uruguayan team also boasts of depth and talent on the defensive end with players like Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez able to stabilize the back line.

All it takes is for one of the favourites to have a subpar performance against Uruguay and they can easily turn the tide to their favour and go as far as their talents are willing to send them.

Their excellent mixture of veteran presence and youth can also help them on the pitch so expect this team to make a few waves in Russia.

CROATIA

A team with a lot of individual talent but have yet to make a major splash in the FIFA World Cup is Croatia.

The closest the nation has come is third place back in 1998 and they have failed to come out of the group stages since then.

Looking at the squad on paper, they have so much talent especially on the midfield with Luka Modric leading the team alongside Ivan Rakitic.

These two have so much experience playing in the top teams in Europe that those should come in handy when Croatia are up against powerful teams in Russia.

On the offensive end, they still have Mario Mandzukic who can change the game’s outcome with his goals and he should be the team’s main striker for this competition. Meanwhile, their defence can also compete with the best with players like Dejan Lovren who has been a steady player for Liverpool in the Premier League.

No one is really expecting this squad to lift the World Cup in July, but if they can work together and combine their talents as a collective whole, they can surprise a few teams and go deep in the competition.