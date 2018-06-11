FEVER PITCH: Why the Philippines NEEDS to catch the World Cup fever

By Ced Seredrica

The Philippines is a special case in Southeast Asia, being the only country in the region where football is not the number one sport. While the whole country was focused on the NBA Finals, the whole region is anxiously waiting for a different kind of Finals.

The FIFA World Cup starts this June 14, and here are three compelling reasons why the Philippines as a nation NEEDS to tune in to the festivities.

It’s going to make us feel included with the whole global community

The Philippines isn’t playing in this tournament, and it doesn’t look like they will in the near future. But that does not mean we can’t take part in the celebrations. None of our ASEAN neighbours have teams playing in the tournament but all of them will be tuning in come June 14. We may be crazy for a different kind of ball game but football is slowly having a growing following in the country.

The World Cup is watched by over a billion people making it the most watched sporting event whenever it is on. Broadcasting the event in the Philippines will give the chance for us to feel included with the rest of the world and to introduce the sport to millions of young Filipino kids.

The chance to show Filipinos that Football is the sport of the masses and not the elites

Football has this reputation in the Philippines that it can only be played by those in the upper classes of society. The lack of facilities often come to mind whenever we think of reasons on why there aren’t more kids playing the sport in the country.

The World Cup has the chance to help change that mindset by introducing global superstars that came from humble beginnings. Brazil’s national team comes to mind in this topic. Manchester City wunderkind Gabriel Jesus is one who grew up in the favelas, similar to what we call “squatters’ areas” here. He started playing football in the streets with a ball made of rolled up clothes, much like most Brazilian kids. When Brazil hosted the World Cup in 2014, Jesus was painting the streets of Rio. Now 4 years later, he’s in Russia representing arguably the best national team in the world.

Pintando a rua para a copa de 2014 🇧🇷⚽️🙏🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/U5tjOATgNY — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus33) May 30, 2017

Stories like these help remove the negative image that football is for the rich. If a kid from the streets like Gabriel Jesus can overcome the odds and play for one of the best teams in the world and get paid millions, it’s not impossible for any Filipino kid if they put their heart and mind into it. And hopefully, this tournament helps inspire these next generation of football stars in the Philippines.

Dramatic and fairy tale stories galore

Filipinos love Drama. Underdog stories of people punching above their weight never fail to bring tears into Filipinos’ eyes. It’s in the culture, movies, TV shows, everywhere. And this summer’s World Cup has a few stories of its own.

When one thinks of Iceland, the Northern Lights, snow, and volcanoes come to mind, but definitely not the World Cup tournament darlings which is exactly what they are now. A country of 300,000 inhabitants, known more for ice hockey than football has qualified for their first ever World Cup finals tournament and in doing so became the smallest country to achieve the feat. This is after their scintillating quarter-finals run in Euro 2016, beating a fancied England 2-1 in what is deemed one of the biggest upsets of the decade.

Another would be Costa Rica, known more for its beaches than for its world class athletes. This small Central American nation was the surprise package of the last World Cup in 2014 Brazil and they are back once more to try and show the world that it wasn’t a fluke. Beating world powers like Uruguay and Italy towards a quarter-finals run will be etched forever in Costa Rican lore.

Everyone has this hidden love for the dramatic, and Filipinos are not to be left behind. Filipinos love drama and rooting for the underdogs as it reminds them of their own national teams. This World Cup will not be short of them.

These are just some of the reasons why Pinoys need to watch this summer’s tournament but the most important thing would be to enjoy the whole thing, and hopefully when all is done, it will inspire the next generation of Filipinos to play the beautiful game.