Neymar rides rough stuff to shine in Austria win

Neymar’s ability to withstand rough treatment from opponents was tested to the limit on Sunday, the Brazil forward surviving numerous hard tackles before scoring a wonderful goal in the Selecao’s 3-0 friendly win over Austria.

The PSG forward, Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho were all on target as Brazil swept aside the Austrians in their final World Cup warm-up game in Vienna.

Jesus curled home the opener 10 minutes before the break, before Neymar increased Brazil’s lead on 63 minutes – leaving an Austrian defender on his backside before slotting home.

Barcelona midfielder Coutinho grabbed the third goal five minutes later.

Neymar’s goal was his 55th strike for his country, leaving the 26-year old behind only Ronaldo (62) and Pele (77) in Brazil’s all-time top scorer standings.

55 – Neymar is now the joint-third top goalscorer for Brazil, level with Romário on 55 goals. Only Pelé (77) and Ronaldo (62) have scored more. Superstar. pic.twitter.com/wwSgPe68UZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 10, 2018

After the game, Neymar said that Brazil were dreaming of lifting the ultimate prize for a sixth time in Russia.

“You have to trust, you dream,” he said.

“You can talk, you’re Brazilian and you can dream; we’re dreaming more and more. Dreaming is not forbidden.”

He also took a swipe at Austria’s not-so-friendly tactics, comparing them to Mixed Martial Arts.

“We got ready for the UFC today, but it was good,” he added. “Everyone was unharmed.”

Brazil have not lost in 10 games, a run that stretches back a year, while they have kept 16 clean sheets in 21 games since coach Tite took over in June 2016.

The five-time world champions begin their World Cup campaign in Group E against Switzerland on Sunday, before facing Costa Rica and Serbia.