Messi may call it quits after Russia

Lionel Messi admits he is unsure if he will be making his last appearance at a World Cup for Argentina at Russia 2018.

The Barcelona star, who will be appearing in his fourth finals, was unable to guide La Albiceleste past Germany in the final four years ago in Brazil.

He also lost in the final in the previous two Copa Americas and heads to Russia with immense pressure on his 30-year-old shoulders to end the country’s 32-year wait for World Cup glory.

Messi retired from international duty once before in 2016 before reversing his decision, and is non-committal over his future, following his upcoming summer exertions.

The 2014 player of the tournament told Sport: “I don’t know. It will depend how we do, how it ends.”

Messi added that reaching the final again this year won’t be easy.

“The fact we’ve lost three finals now has led to some complicated moments with the Argentine press due to the differences in seeing what it means to reach a final.

“It is not easy and [reaching three finals] has to be appreciated. It’s true that winning them is important, but getting there is not easy.”

Argentina kick off their campaign against Iceland on June 16 before taking on Croatia and then Nigeria.

The Argentina captain concluded: “There are a lot of very good players but we also have quality players that any national team would want. We don’t envy anyone.”