Vardy: We weren’t prepared for Iceland

Jamie Vardy says that England had no plan on how to defeat Iceland in their Euro 2016 last 16 clash.

The tournament minnows shocked the former World Cup winners to secure their place in the quarter-finals and end the Three Lions’ participation at the tournament.

Under the guidance of former boss Roy Hodgson, the Leicester striker says England were completely underprepared for the tie, resulting in the shock 2-1 defeat.

Now with Gareth Southgate at the helm, and on the verge of kicking off their Russia 2018 tournament against Tunisia on June 18, Vardy says the team is in a much better state.

He told reporters: “The Euros was a low for English football. I don’t think we were prepared for every eventuality.

“When we went a goal behind against Iceland, we didn’t know what to do. A lot of us just expected to win. We weren’t prepared for the game — and it backfired.”

Vardy added: “We just didn’t know what to do to get back in the game when we were behind because we just hadn’t planned for it.

“It’s different now. I think if you asked every single player what the difference is now they would say that we are prepared as a team for every scenario.”

The 31-year-old attacker also praised Southgate for allowing the players a short break before joining up with the national side.

“The boss has done it right.

“He gave us all a week off after our last games of the season and that was important. It gives you the chance to just forget about everything and when you come back in you are refreshed and ready to get stuck back into work.

“Two years ago that didn’t happen. We finished the season and it was straight into the Euros and I think we suffered because of that.”